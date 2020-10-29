Advertising Media PR News
Gideon Spanier
1 day ago

China and India drag down WPP revenue improvement in Q3

Revenues in China and India were down more than 16% last quarter, though globally WPP halved its rate of decline to 7.6%

China and India drag down WPP revenue improvement in Q3

WPP said its revenue slump in Q3 improved by almost half compared with the worst of the coronavirus lockdown in Q2.

The world’s biggest agency group said revenues less pass-through costs, WPP’s preferred measure, fell 7.6% on a like-for-like basis.

When the impact of currency differences, acquisitions and disposals are included, revenues less pass-through costs fell 11.9% to $3.1 billion.

WPP said “all regions and business segments witnessed an improving trend” in the third quarter compared with the second quarter and it pointed to “momentum” in new business, most recently retaining Walgreens Boots Alliance’s global integrated account.

But by region, Asia-Pacific continued to be a weak spot, with revenues in two of WPP's top five markets, China & India, falling 16.7% and 16.3% respectively.  In contrast, North America was down 5.1%, the UK 6.5%, Western Europe 5.5% and the rest of the world, including Asia Pacific, 12.5%.

WPP’s 7.6% decline compares with 3.7% at IPG, 5.6% at Publicis Groupe, 10.4% at Havas and 11.7% at Omnicom, although it is not an exact comparison, because some accounting methods vary by company.

Among WPP divisions Group M and VMLY&R were among the bright spots in third quarter.

“VMLY&R continued to be the best-performing global agency, and was down only slightly year on year, while Group M recovered strongly as client media expenditure picked up,” WPP said.

Group M, the media division that includes Essence, MediaCom, Mindshare and Wavemaker, had suffered more than the creative agencies in Q2, when WPP’s revenues plunged 15.1%.

The “other integrated agencies”, which include Grey, Ogilvy and Wunderman Thompson, were slower to improve and “recovered steadily”.

Public relations was the best-performing part of WPP, and specialist agencies were the worst, partly because of cuts to events and travel clients.

WPP said it “continued to exercise tight cost control, despite the recovery in activity compared to the second quarter, with all of the decline in revenue less pass-through costs mitigated through cost savings during the third quarter”.

A handful of divisions increased revenues by region in Q3, including VMLY&R in the US and Group M in the UK.

Mark Read, chief executive of WPP, said: “Given the tightening of Covid restrictions around the world and uncertainty in the global economic outlook, we remain cautious about the pace of recovery.

“It is important that we maintain our strong financial position and we are on track to achieve cost savings towards the upper end of our £700-800m ($908m-$1.04bn) target.”

But Read told Campaign "we certainly haven’t seen any major changes in advertiser spending or sentiment in the last month" despite worries about a new wave of Covid infections.

This article was edited from its original edition in Campaign UK with added results from Asia-Pacific.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

2 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

3 Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

4 'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

6 Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

7 Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

8 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

9 IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

10 Google removes 3,000 YouTube channels linked to China spam network

Related Articles

WPP shares crash on Q4 'deterioration' in North America, UK
Advertising
Feb 27, 2020
Gideon Spanier

WPP shares crash on Q4 'deterioration' in North ...

WPP chiefs buy more shares despite Covid second-wave jitters
Advertising
Sep 27, 2020
Gideon Spanier

WPP chiefs buy more shares despite Covid second-wave...

WPP AUNZ profit increases despite revenue decline
Advertising
11 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

WPP AUNZ profit increases despite revenue decline

APAC weakness weighs on Dentsu earnings
Advertising
Nov 14, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

APAC weakness weighs on Dentsu earnings

Just Published

Havas Media Group India names Mohit Joshi as CEO
Media
6 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Havas Media Group India names Mohit Joshi as CEO

He was previously MD.

Alphabet profit skyrockets as advertisers flock to YouTube
Advertising
11 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Alphabet profit skyrockets as advertisers flock to ...

Brand advertising on YouTube rebounded in the third quarter of 2020, contributing to an enormous profit for its parent company.

WPP AUNZ profit increases despite revenue decline
Advertising
11 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

WPP AUNZ profit increases despite revenue decline

The network says it is on track to meet cost-savings targets for 2020, but forecasts a gloomy year-end period.

WFA launches Asian Marketing Leaders Program for aspiring regional CMOs
Marketing
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

WFA launches Asian Marketing Leaders Program for ...

Focus will be on developing empathetic, entrepreneurial and ethical skillsets along with a keen understanding of Asian markets and marketing practices.