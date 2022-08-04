sexual wellness

Lelo puts self-pleasure on full display in Hong Kong
Taboos be dammed, Swedish sex toy company plays with temptation to commemorate International Masturbation Day in its debut OOH campaign in Asia.

What would you tell your partner if you met them again for the first time?
What would you tell your partner if you met them again for the first time?

In an odd but intriguing experiment for Japanese condom brand Skyn, a married couple goes under the spell of hypnosis to ‘meet for the first time’.

Condom brand goes for the soft sell
Condom brand goes for the soft sell

A new spot for Skyn condoms by UltraSuperNew Tokyo shows a couple engaging in a unique style of foreplay that involves marshmallows and other squishy items.

