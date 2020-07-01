security

TikTok ban in India: What does this mean for influencer marketing?
Jul 1, 2020
Staff Reporters

SOUNDING BOARD: TikTok is among the top three platforms in India for influencer content and the impact of the ban, experts say, could be transformative.

TikTok defends its user privacy and security measures after India ban
Jun 30, 2020
Carol Huang

TikTok India head said app would never share information with the Chinese government and will meet with concerned Indian government stakeholders.

Zoom forms security council to tackle privacy criticisms
Apr 9, 2020
Omar Oakes

There will also be an advisory board for CEO Eric Yuan.

Facebook security budget 'greater than whole revenue at 2012 IPO'
Oct 18, 2019
Michael Heusner

Mark Zuckerberg attempts to put advertisers' minds at ease by stressing his platform has dramatically enhanced its brand safety measures.

Sri Lanka rebuilds after terror attack
May 27, 2019
Megan Gell

Sri Lanka Convention Bureau chairman Kumar De Silva opens up about the current state of the industry and its plans for the future.

Industry rallies behind Sri Lanka
Apr 24, 2019
Megan Gell

Impact on visitor numbers expected to be short-term.

