search engine marketing
How CP FreshMart won business by losing Google-search ad auctions
CASE STUDY: With Yell Advertising, the Thai food-delivery service purposely lost search-engine keyword auctions and wrote ad copy that called out the competitor in the above ad spot.
Direct website traffic is the most influential ranking factor: SEMrush
Google's algorithm still considers direct site visits as the best indicator of a relevance and value for users, adding to the domain authority.
MEC Hong Kong wins Regal Hotels' Greater China SEM duties
HONG KONG - MEC has been awarded the global search engine marketing business for Regal Hotels International as the client gets ready to build a new O2O travel loyalty platform.
How to generate quality leads at low cost via search
SINGAPORE – Purpleclick founder and CEO Leonard Tan offers advice to marketers looking to generate highly qualified leads at a lower cost through search.
Image Creative appoints PurpleClick Media for second year
SINGAPORE - Image Creative Design, Singapore’s leading interior design company, has renewed its search marketing campaign with PurpleClick Media, as a continuation from the previous successful campaign.
Reprise Media appoints Bant Breen as worldwide CEO
GLOBAL - Interpublic Group’s Mediabrands has announced it has tapped Bant Breen as Worldwide CEO of Reprise Media, the award-winning search and social media marketing agency.
