search engine marketing

How CP FreshMart won business by losing Google-search ad auctions
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

How CP FreshMart won business by losing Google-search ad auctions

CASE STUDY: With Yell Advertising, the Thai food-delivery service purposely lost search-engine keyword auctions and wrote ad copy that called out the competitor in the above ad spot.

Direct website traffic is the most influential ranking factor: SEMrush
Nov 21, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Direct website traffic is the most influential ranking factor: SEMrush

Google's algorithm still considers direct site visits as the best indicator of a relevance and value for users, adding to the domain authority.

MEC Hong Kong wins Regal Hotels' Greater China SEM duties
Oct 21, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

MEC Hong Kong wins Regal Hotels' Greater China SEM duties

HONG KONG - MEC has been awarded the global search engine marketing business for Regal Hotels International as the client gets ready to build a new O2O travel loyalty platform.

How to generate quality leads at low cost via search
Apr 13, 2011
Staff Reporters

How to generate quality leads at low cost via search

SINGAPORE – Purpleclick founder and CEO Leonard Tan offers advice to marketers looking to generate highly qualified leads at a lower cost through search.

Image Creative appoints PurpleClick Media for second year
Mar 15, 2011
Staff Reporters

Image Creative appoints PurpleClick Media for second year

SINGAPORE - Image Creative Design, Singapore’s leading interior design company, has renewed its search marketing campaign with PurpleClick Media, as a continuation from the previous successful campaign.

Reprise Media appoints Bant Breen as worldwide CEO
Sep 21, 2010
Staff Reporters

Reprise Media appoints Bant Breen as worldwide CEO

GLOBAL - Interpublic Group’s Mediabrands has announced it has tapped Bant Breen as Worldwide CEO of Reprise Media, the award-winning search and social media marketing agency.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

2 Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Google bolsters agency team

4 Google bolsters agency team

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

5 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

Marriott International staggers global campaign release in APAC

6 Staging a comeback

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

7 McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

8 WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

Mindshare names APAC CEO

9 Mindshare names APAC CEO

M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia

10 M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia