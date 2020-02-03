search
Don’t underestimate the power of the voice
A disagreement about dolphin dentition leads to a review of the stats around voice search and voice-activated content—and a wakeup call for brands who haven't heard the message yet.
Cracks appear in Google's search ad revenue dominance
Forecast of search ad market suggests Amazon is only growing player in $55bn US market.
What can online advertising companies learn from out-of-home?
The GM of Inskin Media argues against the received wisdom that OOH is for brand-building while digital is not. The problem, she asserts, is the industry selling itself short.
Do you have what it takes to win the Apple Search Ads game?
With 65% of all downloads occurring directly after a search is made, Apple Search Ads provides brands with an important channel to reach high-quality users. But how to make the best of the platform's capabilities?
Bing Ads rebrands as Microsoft Advertising
Microsoft now says it wants 'go above and beyond search' with new online advertising products.
EU's Google crackdown will only make search ads more expensive
Some publishers may be so all-in on Google that they can't move to another search partner.
