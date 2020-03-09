robert gaxiola
KellerMedia launches in Singapore
New content production house is led by broadcast presenter Denise Keller along with her husband, creative director Robert Gaxiola.
Gaxiola to leave Ogilvy & Mather Singapore
SINGAPORE – Robert Gaxiola is leaving Ogilvy & Mather Singapore, after a two-year stint as its executive creative director.
Getty Images launches annual Mishmash challenge
GLOBAL - Getty Images has launched its annual multimedia Mishmash challenge to inspire and foster music video producers of the future.
Two Singapore creatives to judge Getty Images' annual Mishmash challenge
Creative Q&A: Robert Gaxiola is in the hot seat
Robert Gaxiola, executive creative director at Ogilvy & Mather Singapore, on the last time he was inspired and the first thing he does when he wakes up.
Super Bowl scrutiny: This year's commercials reviewed
The Super Bowl sees the biggest annual outpouring of TVC creativity on the planet. Some of America's - and indeed the world's - biggest brands are prepared to shell out US$3 million for a 30-second spot.
