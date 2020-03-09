robert gaxiola

KellerMedia launches in Singapore
Mar 9, 2020
Staff Reporters

KellerMedia launches in Singapore

New content production house is led by broadcast presenter Denise Keller along with her husband, creative director Robert Gaxiola.

Gaxiola to leave Ogilvy & Mather Singapore
Jul 27, 2011
Staff Reporters

Gaxiola to leave Ogilvy & Mather Singapore

SINGAPORE – Robert Gaxiola is leaving Ogilvy & Mather Singapore, after a two-year stint as its executive creative director.

Getty Images launches annual Mishmash challenge
Oct 8, 2010
Staff Reporters

Getty Images launches annual Mishmash challenge

GLOBAL - Getty Images has launched its annual multimedia Mishmash challenge to inspire and foster music video producers of the future.

Two Singapore creatives to judge Getty Images' annual Mishmash challenge
Oct 7, 2010
Staff Reporters

Two Singapore creatives to judge Getty Images' annual Mishmash challenge

GLOBAL - Getty Images has launched its annual multimedia Mishmash challenge to inspire and foster music video producers of the future.

Creative Q&A: Robert Gaxiola is in the hot seat
Mar 24, 2010
Jane Leung

Creative Q&A: Robert Gaxiola is in the hot seat

Robert Gaxiola, executive creative director at Ogilvy & Mather Singapore, on the last time he was inspired and the first thing he does when he wakes up.

Super Bowl scrutiny: This year's commercials reviewed
Feb 12, 2010
Nicol Nicolson

Super Bowl scrutiny: This year's commercials reviewed

The Super Bowl sees the biggest annual outpouring of TVC creativity on the planet. Some of America's - and indeed the world's - biggest brands are prepared to shell out US$3 million for a 30-second spot.

