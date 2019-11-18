Search
Nov 18, 2019
Mass cancellation of events in Hong Kong amid protests
As clashes intensify, events including the popular Rise conference and Clockenflap music festival have been cancelled or postponed.
Jul 10, 2019
Carlsberg commercial chief: 'Asia is not following, it's leading'
In her last few months before leaving the group for Beam Suntory, Jessica Spence discusses global drinking trends, the changing role of agencies and Asia's still-unrecognised role in global business.
