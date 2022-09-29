ribena

Suntory Beverage & Food calls media review in APAC
Sep 29, 2022
Robert Sawatzky

Suntory Beverage & Food calls media review in APAC

The $65 million account is spread across multiple markets involving beverages and health supplements.

The Gate attracts four senior 4As executives to creative and account teams
Mar 19, 2013
Benjamin Li

The Gate attracts four senior 4As executives to creative and account teams

HONG KONG - The Gate Worldwide has hired Kym Ma, Maggie Wong, Gloria Fung and Halo Cheung in a move to strengthen its creative and account servicing teams.

GSK splashes out with Grey Singapore's Ribena OOH campaign
Jun 3, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

GSK splashes out with Grey Singapore's Ribena OOH campaign

SINGAPORE - International healthcare company GlaxoSmithKline has launched an OOH campaign to promote its Ribena strawberry flavour, utilising Clear Channel Singapore's media.

Ribena | Iced Ribena Lemon | Hong Kong
Jun 8, 2009

Ribena | Iced Ribena Lemon | Hong Kong

Ribena Hong Kong has launched a series of TV ads promoting the original drink and a cocktail recipe with lemon.

