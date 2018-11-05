retailers
PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow
Pepviz uses advanced analytics, data science and more to reach shoppers in a personalized way.
Singles Day: MNCs evolve e-commerce KPIs in China—just not fast enough
Ahead of Singles Day, many multinational brands find themselves still trying to keep up with the omnichannel footprints of Alibaba and JD.
24 of world's fastest growing retailers from emerging countries: Deloitte
GLOBAL - Emerging markets accounted for almost half of the world's 50-fastest growing retailers over the 2006-2011 period, according to Deloitte's 2013 Global Powers of Retailing report.
HK retailers must play catch-up to tap potential of mobile shopping
HONG KONG - Online shopping is not only getting more popular, it is going mobile, and this creates both opportunities and implications for local retailers.
Fleishman Hillard wins Gome's PR business
BEIJING - Fleishman Hillard has been appointed by Gome, one of the biggest electronic appliances retailers in China, to handle its public relations, sources familiar with the agency confirmed.
