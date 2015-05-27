retailer

Miniso's CMO on consumer-centricity in local marketing and product design
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

Miniso's CMO on consumer-centricity in local marketing and product design

Robin Liu opens up about the brand’s marketing strategies and overseas expansion for the New York-listed Chinese retailer.

Rebranding: How Courts Malaysia is using humour to unite Malaysians
May 27, 2015
Emily Tan

Rebranding: How Courts Malaysia is using humour to unite Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR - Concocting a brand personality that cuts across multicultural and multi-strata Malaysia is tough. But electronics and furniture retailer Courts Malaysia is finding success with a $6 million refresh that includes advertising, store redesigns, a new ecommerce platform and, for the first time in 20 years, a brand ambassador.

Nearly all consumers in Asia’s developing nations ‘showroom’: TNS
Apr 25, 2013
Emily Tan

Nearly all consumers in Asia’s developing nations ‘showroom’: TNS

ASIA-PACIFIC - About 90 per cent of Asians from developing nations admit to ‘showrooming’—visiting stores only to test products and to buy them later elsewhere—compared with 29 per cent in developed nations and a global average of 33 per cent, according to TNS.

Fashion retailer C&A kicks off digital campaign targeting urban youth
Feb 21, 2011
Jin Bo

Fashion retailer C&A kicks off digital campaign targeting urban youth

C&A, an international chain of fashion retail stores, has kicked off a campaign targeting China’s urban young people, its major consumer group.

Ikea takes cautious approach in China
Jan 14, 2011
Staff Reporters

Ikea takes cautious approach in China

BEIJING - Ikea, the Swedish home furnishing retailer, will take a conservative approach in China to avoid repeating a mistake they made in Russia.

Electronic appliances retailer Suning tasks Incite with brand strategies
Sep 30, 2010
Jin Bo

Electronic appliances retailer Suning tasks Incite with brand strategies

BEIJING – Suning, one of the largest electronic appliances retailers in China, has tasked Beijing-based Incite Group with developing strategies for the brand, Campaign China has learned.

