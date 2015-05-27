retailer
Miniso's CMO on consumer-centricity in local marketing and product design
Robin Liu opens up about the brand’s marketing strategies and overseas expansion for the New York-listed Chinese retailer.
Rebranding: How Courts Malaysia is using humour to unite Malaysians
KUALA LUMPUR - Concocting a brand personality that cuts across multicultural and multi-strata Malaysia is tough. But electronics and furniture retailer Courts Malaysia is finding success with a $6 million refresh that includes advertising, store redesigns, a new ecommerce platform and, for the first time in 20 years, a brand ambassador.
Nearly all consumers in Asia’s developing nations ‘showroom’: TNS
ASIA-PACIFIC - About 90 per cent of Asians from developing nations admit to ‘showrooming’—visiting stores only to test products and to buy them later elsewhere—compared with 29 per cent in developed nations and a global average of 33 per cent, according to TNS.
Fashion retailer C&A kicks off digital campaign targeting urban youth
C&A, an international chain of fashion retail stores, has kicked off a campaign targeting China’s urban young people, its major consumer group.
Ikea takes cautious approach in China
BEIJING - Ikea, the Swedish home furnishing retailer, will take a conservative approach in China to avoid repeating a mistake they made in Russia.
Electronic appliances retailer Suning tasks Incite with brand strategies
BEIJING – Suning, one of the largest electronic appliances retailers in China, has tasked Beijing-based Incite Group with developing strategies for the brand, Campaign China has learned.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins