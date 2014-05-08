retail marketing
Made in China, sold by China: A practical guide to Chinese overseas retail platforms
Temu, Shein, TikTok Shop, AliExpress—the landscape of Chinese e-commerce retailers is far and wide. So, what differentiates them and where are they headed next?
Y&R rolls out Labstore shopper-marketing brand in Thailand and Philippines, China is next
ASIA-PACIFIC - Y&R has consolidated its global retail and shopper-marketing capabilities under the Labstore brand, which launches first in Thailand and Philippines, followed by plans to open operations in China.
The 2013 Singapore Formula (1) for successful retail marketing
Singapore recently celebrated the season of speed and thrill with the annual F1 Grand Prix. What did smart marketers do to capitalise on the madness?
VIDEO: Ian Millner, CEO of iris Worldwide, on retail trends and best practices
SINGAPORE - In view of the rapidly growing discipline of retail, Media quizzed Ian Millner (pictured), global chief of iris, on the trends in retail plus some best practices that marketers and retailers here can look to adopt.
VIDEO: Ian Millner, CEO of iris Worldwide, on retail trends and best practices
SINGAPORE - In view of the rapidly growing discipline of retail, Media quizzed Ian Millner (pictured), global chief of iris, on the trends in retail plus some best practices that marketers and retailers here can look to adopt.
G2 Jakarta scoops Nestle's beverage brands
JAKARTA - Grey Group Indonesia's activation marketing arm, G2 Jakarta, has been appointed by NestlÃ© Professional as its communications partner, handling retail channel marketing for all its beverage brands in Indonesia.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins