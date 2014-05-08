retail marketing

Made in China, sold by China: A practical guide to Chinese overseas retail platforms
1 day ago
Miranda Jarrett

Made in China, sold by China: A practical guide to Chinese overseas retail platforms

Temu, Shein, TikTok Shop, AliExpress—the landscape of Chinese e-commerce retailers is far and wide. So, what differentiates them and where are they headed next?

Y&R rolls out Labstore shopper-marketing brand in Thailand and Philippines, China is next
May 8, 2014
Byravee Iyer

Y&R rolls out Labstore shopper-marketing brand in Thailand and Philippines, China is next

ASIA-PACIFIC - Y&R has consolidated its global retail and shopper-marketing capabilities under the Labstore brand, which launches first in Thailand and Philippines, followed by plans to open operations in China.

The 2013 Singapore Formula (1) for successful retail marketing
Oct 18, 2013
Aneesh Reddy

The 2013 Singapore Formula (1) for successful retail marketing

Singapore recently celebrated the season of speed and thrill with the annual F1 Grand Prix. What did smart marketers do to capitalise on the madness?

VIDEO: Ian Millner, CEO of iris Worldwide, on retail trends and best practices
Mar 12, 2010
Kenny Lim

VIDEO: Ian Millner, CEO of iris Worldwide, on retail trends and best practices

SINGAPORE - In view of the rapidly growing discipline of retail, Media quizzed Ian Millner (pictured), global chief of iris, on the trends in retail plus some best practices that marketers and retailers here can look to adopt.

G2 Jakarta scoops Nestle's beverage brands
Dec 14, 2009
Asiya Bakht

G2 Jakarta scoops Nestle's beverage brands

JAKARTA - Grey Group Indonesia's activation marketing arm, G2 Jakarta, has been appointed by NestlÃ© Professional as its communications partner, handling retail channel marketing for all its beverage brands in Indonesia.

