How should brands deal with employee activism outside the workplace?
Nov 14, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

How should brands deal with employee activism outside the workplace?

At a time of polarising politics, we ask PR pros how organisations should balance employee behavior and brand values.

Huawei turns cell towers into photo perches in Kenya
Jan 23, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Huawei turns cell towers into photo perches in Kenya

A campaign with a landscape photographer and the country's top telco, Safaricom, put a new twist on the 'rooftopping' trend, producing impressive images and earned-media coverage.

Singapore EDB claims benefits from new agency model
Aug 1, 2014
Byravee Iyer

Singapore EDB claims benefits from new agency model

SINGAPORE - The proliferation of digital has changed the way clients and agencies work, and so Singapore’s Economic Development Board opted for a new, collaborative agency structure to suit its business objectives of wooing foreign businesses into Singapore.

An audience with the Pope's PR man: Father Federico Lombardi
Jan 9, 2014
Alex Benady

An audience with the Pope's PR man: Father Federico Lombardi

With the Catholic Church under new management and undergoing major reform, Alex Benady talks to the man responsible for communicating 'the Francis effect' to the masses.

Ogilvy PR captures China Fortune Land Development from local agency
Sep 6, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Ogilvy PR captures China Fortune Land Development from local agency

BEIJING - Ogilvy PR has won a new property account, China Fortune Land Development, a company that invests primarily in industrial parks.

Ruder Finn opts for partnership with S&W Public Relations in China instead of opening office
Sep 3, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Ruder Finn opts for partnership with S&W Public Relations in China instead of opening office

CHENGDU - Ruder Finn has signed an agreement with S&W Public Relations to expand its presence into the central and western provinces of China.

