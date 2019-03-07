regional

Is regional agency leadership still necessary?
Robert Sawatzky

Is regional agency leadership still necessary?

SOUNDING BOARD: More agency networks are replacing APAC CEOs with international-level oversight. What's driving the move? And how important is it, really, for clients and networks to have regional leadership?

Susana Tsui out as Dentsu Aegis restructures
Mar 7, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Susana Tsui out as Dentsu Aegis restructures

Tsui leaves the China CEO position after less than a year, as the company reorganises into geographic clusters.

Global vs. local: how locality shapes campaign success
Dec 10, 2018
Nicola Eliot

Global vs. local: how locality shapes campaign success

BBC’s commercial leaders share lessons from Asia-Pacific

UBS' Tim Cobb promoted to global role
May 29, 2013
Emily Tan

UBS' Tim Cobb promoted to global role

HONG KONG - Chief communications officer for UBS Asia-Pacific Tim Cobb has been promoted to the global post of head of group external communications and will be relocated to Zurich.

Susana Tsui leaves OgilvyOne Asia-Pacific
May 20, 2013
Emily Tan

Susana Tsui leaves OgilvyOne Asia-Pacific

ASIA-PACIFIC - Susana Tsui, regional COO for OgilvyOne Worldwide Asia-Pacific, has tendered her resignation, the agency has confirmed.

Leo Chu joins Wieden+Kennedy from Tribal DDB as regional head of digital
Feb 20, 2013
Staff Writer

Leo Chu joins Wieden+Kennedy from Tribal DDB as regional head of digital

SHANGHAI - Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai (W+K) has hired Leo Chu (pictured) from Tribal DDB, where he was managing director.

