regional
Is regional agency leadership still necessary?
SOUNDING BOARD: More agency networks are replacing APAC CEOs with international-level oversight. What's driving the move? And how important is it, really, for clients and networks to have regional leadership?
Susana Tsui out as Dentsu Aegis restructures
Tsui leaves the China CEO position after less than a year, as the company reorganises into geographic clusters.
Global vs. local: how locality shapes campaign success
BBC’s commercial leaders share lessons from Asia-Pacific
UBS' Tim Cobb promoted to global role
HONG KONG - Chief communications officer for UBS Asia-Pacific Tim Cobb has been promoted to the global post of head of group external communications and will be relocated to Zurich.
Susana Tsui leaves OgilvyOne Asia-Pacific
ASIA-PACIFIC - Susana Tsui, regional COO for OgilvyOne Worldwide Asia-Pacific, has tendered her resignation, the agency has confirmed.
Leo Chu joins Wieden+Kennedy from Tribal DDB as regional head of digital
SHANGHAI - Wieden+Kennedy Shanghai (W+K) has hired Leo Chu (pictured) from Tribal DDB, where he was managing director.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins