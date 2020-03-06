rb
Reckitt Benckiser launches US media review, considers global changes
The company behind brands like Durex, Lysol and Mucinex brand is restructuring operations to become less siloed and more efficient.
Dentsu X bags the media business of Reckitt Benckiser in India
The account was won post a multi-agency pitch where IPG Mediabrands was the incumbent.
Reckitt Benckiser revises agency roster
ASIA-PACIFIC - Mediabrands and ZenithOptimedia have made gains from Reckitt Benckiser’s latest agency review, according to sources within both agencies.
Reckitt Benckiser divides Asia between Initiative, ZenithOptimedia and Havas
ASIA-PACIFIC - Reckitt Benckiser (RB) has handed its media account in India, Malaysia and Singapore to IPG Mediabrands' Initiative as it splits its global duties among the Aegis, Havas, Publicis and IPG networks after a global review.
INTERVIEW: Reckitt Benckiser SVP on brand advocacy & why 'there is no ROI of a friend'
BEIJING - We are now in the 'relationship era' of digital marketing, and no amount of one-sided advertising can camouflage a brand’s true nature, according to consumer-goods company Reckitt Benckiser, which gets Chinese consumers smitten with exuberant brands like Durex as well as less sexy ones like Dettol, Veet, Finish, Vanish and Air Wick.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins