Reckitt Benckiser launches US media review, considers global changes
Mar 6, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Reckitt Benckiser launches US media review, considers global changes

The company behind brands like Durex, Lysol and Mucinex brand is restructuring operations to become less siloed and more efficient.

Dentsu X bags the media business of Reckitt Benckiser in India
Dec 10, 2019
Campaign India Team

Dentsu X bags the media business of Reckitt Benckiser in India

The account was won post a multi-agency pitch where IPG Mediabrands was the incumbent.

Reckitt Benckiser revises agency roster
Jan 13, 2015
Byravee Iyer

Reckitt Benckiser revises agency roster

ASIA-PACIFIC - Mediabrands and ZenithOptimedia have made gains from Reckitt Benckiser’s latest agency review, according to sources within both agencies.

Reckitt Benckiser divides Asia between Initiative, ZenithOptimedia and Havas
Dec 18, 2013
Benjamin Li

Reckitt Benckiser divides Asia between Initiative, ZenithOptimedia and Havas

ASIA-PACIFIC - Reckitt Benckiser (RB) has handed its media account in India, Malaysia and Singapore to IPG Mediabrands' Initiative as it splits its global duties among the Aegis, Havas, Publicis and IPG networks after a global review.

INTERVIEW: Reckitt Benckiser SVP on brand advocacy & why 'there is no ROI of a friend'
Sep 26, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

INTERVIEW: Reckitt Benckiser SVP on brand advocacy & why 'there is no ROI of a friend'

BEIJING - We are now in the 'relationship era' of digital marketing, and no amount of one-sided advertising can camouflage a brand’s true nature, according to consumer-goods company Reckitt Benckiser, which gets Chinese consumers smitten with exuberant brands like Durex as well as less sexy ones like Dettol, Veet, Finish, Vanish and Air Wick.

