Feb 11, 2020
Top Ramen riding a cultural moment with Sanrio's popular Gudetama, the lazy egg
YouTube videos by High, Wide & Handsome push the partnership beyond typical brand/licensing deals.
Aug 9, 2016
How many memes can you spot in this awesome Nissin ad?
A glorious ad seeks to prove that trends may come and go but Nissin Chikin Ramen continues forever (or 58 years).
Apr 13, 2016
Uni-President serves up a new round of moments
TAIWAN - Uni-President has released a follow-up to its award-winning ‘House of Little Moments’, a series of poignant short dramas set in a noodle shop.
