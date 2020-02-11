ramen

Top Ramen riding a cultural moment with Sanrio's popular Gudetama, the lazy egg
Feb 11, 2020
Elaine Underwood

YouTube videos by High, Wide & Handsome push the partnership beyond typical brand/licensing deals.

How many memes can you spot in this awesome Nissin ad?
Aug 9, 2016
Ad Nut

A glorious ad seeks to prove that trends may come and go but Nissin Chikin Ramen continues forever (or 58 years).

Uni-President serves up a new round of moments
Apr 13, 2016
David Blecken

TAIWAN - Uni-President has released a follow-up to its award-winning ‘House of Little Moments’, a series of poignant short dramas set in a noodle shop.

