ramadan2020

Petronas' tells tale of two kampung houses for Hari Raya Aidilfitri
May 25, 2020
Ad Nut

Petronas' tells tale of two kampung houses for Hari Raya Aidilfitri

The oil company's film for this year is a Ghibli-esque animated story, by Ensemble Worldwide.

Singapore NHB and TSLA invited everyone to the feast
May 25, 2020
Ad Nut

Singapore NHB and TSLA invited everyone to the feast

The National Heritage Board's campaign included virtual Iftar and a live concert.

Indonesia telcos lead YouTube's list of the year's top 10 Ramadan videos
May 25, 2020
Staff Reporters

Indonesia telcos lead YouTube's list of the year's top 10 Ramadan videos

IM3 Ooredoo, Telkomsel, Grab and Vivo struck chords with stories about—and made during—COVID-19 isolation.

Eid-al-Fitr video blends animation with quarantine-shot video
May 25, 2020
Ad Nut

Eid-al-Fitr video blends animation with quarantine-shot video

Necessity is the mother of creativity in this video for SP Setia by FCB Malaysia.

Take it from Jero the cat: Distance can't prevent togetherness
May 25, 2020
Ad Nut

Take it from Jero the cat: Distance can't prevent togetherness

Reprise Digital's Ramadan film for Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is a bit different this year, but no less sweet.

KitKat offers a sweet treat for Malaysia: An all-star singalong
May 25, 2020
Ad Nut

KitKat offers a sweet treat for Malaysia: An all-star singalong

#RayaBersama music video features SonaOne, MK K-Clique, Naim Daniel, Sweet Qismina and Empty Page.

