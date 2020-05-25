ramadan2020
Petronas' tells tale of two kampung houses for Hari Raya Aidilfitri
The oil company's film for this year is a Ghibli-esque animated story, by Ensemble Worldwide.
Singapore NHB and TSLA invited everyone to the feast
The National Heritage Board's campaign included virtual Iftar and a live concert.
Indonesia telcos lead YouTube's list of the year's top 10 Ramadan videos
IM3 Ooredoo, Telkomsel, Grab and Vivo struck chords with stories about—and made during—COVID-19 isolation.
Eid-al-Fitr video blends animation with quarantine-shot video
Necessity is the mother of creativity in this video for SP Setia by FCB Malaysia.
Take it from Jero the cat: Distance can't prevent togetherness
Reprise Digital's Ramadan film for Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is a bit different this year, but no less sweet.
KitKat offers a sweet treat for Malaysia: An all-star singalong
#RayaBersama music video features SonaOne, MK K-Clique, Naim Daniel, Sweet Qismina and Empty Page.
