Grab makes an impact with ‘contactless’ campaign during Ramadan
The company enlisted its workers in Indonesia to shoot a local campaign video that has attracted 9.4 million views on YouTube and 3.3 million on Instagram.
Brands in Indonesia need to be inventive to capture at-home consumer interest during Ramadan
From ecommerce to travel, marketers need to find new ways to do business, suggests an M&C Saatchi Indonesia report.
During Ramadan, brands shelve expansive campaigns in favour of toned-down purposeful DIY work
Brands find innovative ways to stay connected with distant consumers, addressing home-bound Muslims amidst pandemic.
How to leverage programmatic during an uncertain Ramadan
Ramadan Rush is typically a $2.2 trillion opportunity in ASEAN. Will the pandemic change that? InMobi's Rishi Bedi gives marketers a few pointers during these uncertain times.
Here's how brands can tap the $2.2 trillion Ramadan opportunity
Brands need to be cognizant of nuances in this large and diverse population, according to a report from ADA.
Let's watch this year's Hari Raya and Ramadan videos
See festive efforts from Petronas, TNB, Astro, Watsons, Touch'n'Go, Plus Highways, CIMB, Jakel Textiles, RHB, McDonald's, P&G and BMW.
