ramadan

Grab makes an impact with ‘contactless’ campaign during Ramadan
May 13, 2020
Carol Huang

Grab makes an impact with ‘contactless’ campaign during Ramadan

The company enlisted its workers in Indonesia to shoot a local campaign video that has attracted 9.4 million views on YouTube and 3.3 million on Instagram.

Brands in Indonesia need to be inventive to capture at-home consumer interest during Ramadan
May 4, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Brands in Indonesia need to be inventive to capture at-home consumer interest during Ramadan

From ecommerce to travel, marketers need to find new ways to do business, suggests an M&C Saatchi Indonesia report.

During Ramadan, brands shelve expansive campaigns in favour of toned-down purposeful DIY work
Apr 27, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

During Ramadan, brands shelve expansive campaigns in favour of toned-down purposeful DIY work

Brands find innovative ways to stay connected with distant consumers, addressing home-bound Muslims amidst pandemic.

Here's how brands can tap the $2.2 trillion Ramadan opportunity
Mar 12, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Here's how brands can tap the $2.2 trillion Ramadan opportunity

Brands need to be cognizant of nuances in this large and diverse population, according to a report from ADA.

Let's watch this year's Hari Raya and Ramadan videos
Jun 5, 2019
Ad Nut

Let's watch this year's Hari Raya and Ramadan videos

See festive efforts from Petronas, TNB, Astro, Watsons, Touch'n'Go, Plus Highways, CIMB, Jakel Textiles, RHB, McDonald's, P&G and BMW.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia