The Huddle Room restructures leadership, creates new data-led units
Independent agency in the Philippines reassigns founding leadership group to reposition as a ‘growth agency’ with new data-led creative and data management teams.
Unruly unlocks Pulse and Future Video Lab in Asia
New offerings aim to meet demand for better insights and futureproofing of digital video advertising strategies.
YouTube Pulse 2014
HONG KONG - Agencies and advertisers gathered at the YouTube Pulse 2014 annual conference for a session of insights and performances by Content Creators. This year, the event took place on July 10 and was held at Sky100.
50 per cent of urban Malaysians stare more at screens than at their loved ones: OMD & Pulse
KUALA LUMPUR – The average four-member urban household in Malaysia has four mobile phones, three computers, two TVs, an MP3 player, and an iPad or GPS navigator. The more the screens, the more attached the consumers are to their devices, according to a study by OMD Malaysia and Pulse Group.
Ogilvy PR's Pulse wins Grace Group, Legacy Australia
SYDNEY - Ogilvy PR’s consumer practice, Pulse Communications, has won the PR business for removal company Grace Group and leading national charity Legacy Australia, after recent competitive pitches.
