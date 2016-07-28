pulse

The Huddle Room restructures leadership, creates new data-led units
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

The Huddle Room restructures leadership, creates new data-led units

Independent agency in the Philippines reassigns founding leadership group to reposition as a ‘growth agency’ with new data-led creative and data management teams.

Unruly unlocks Pulse and Future Video Lab in Asia
Jul 28, 2016
Gabey Goh

Unruly unlocks Pulse and Future Video Lab in Asia

New offerings aim to meet demand for better insights and futureproofing of digital video advertising strategies.

YouTube Pulse 2014
Jul 17, 2014
Staff Reporters

YouTube Pulse 2014

HONG KONG - Agencies and advertisers gathered at the YouTube Pulse 2014 annual conference for a session of insights and performances by Content Creators. This year, the event took place on July 10 and was held at Sky100.

50 per cent of urban Malaysians stare more at screens than at their loved ones: OMD & Pulse
Dec 8, 2011
Staff Reporters

50 per cent of urban Malaysians stare more at screens than at their loved ones: OMD & Pulse

KUALA LUMPUR – The average four-member urban household in Malaysia has four mobile phones, three computers, two TVs, an MP3 player, and an iPad or GPS navigator. The more the screens, the more attached the consumers are to their devices, according to a study by OMD Malaysia and Pulse Group.

Ogilvy PR's Pulse wins Grace Group, Legacy Australia
Feb 22, 2011
Kate Nicholson

Ogilvy PR's Pulse wins Grace Group, Legacy Australia

SYDNEY - Ogilvy PR’s consumer practice, Pulse Communications, has won the PR business for removal company Grace Group and leading national charity Legacy Australia, after recent competitive pitches.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

1 Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

3 WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

4 OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

5 Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

6 How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

7 Purpose, promise, and prevalence: Increasing brand awareness and authenticity

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

8 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

9 Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon

10 As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon