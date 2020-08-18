pubmatic

Women to Watch 2020: Khin Soe, PubMatic
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Soe is a bright spot in Southeast Asia’s adtech space—and she has plenty to show for it.

News ad spend up 82% in one month; travel down -90%
Apr 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: As COVID-19 forced many countries into lockdown in March, advertisers dramatically shifted spend between categories.

Digital advertisers shift sharply from sports and travel to news, hobbies
Mar 26, 2020
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: New PubMatic data shows dramatic shifts in category spending by global digital advertisers in the first two weeks of March.

In-app video spend more than doubles in APAC: Pubmatic
Feb 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Ad spend on in-app video is shooting up, but despite the growth of short-form video apps, long-form viewing on mobile is dominant.

Behind the beast: How adtech grew in the past decade
Jan 13, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Programmatic has underpinned the rapid growth of the digital ad industry...but it has also become a "monster that is hard to reverse".

