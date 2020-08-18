pubmatic
Women to Watch 2020: Khin Soe, PubMatic
Soe is a bright spot in Southeast Asia’s adtech space—and she has plenty to show for it.
Are we at the start of a CTV boom in APAC?
A Forrester study predicts significant ad spend growth in video over the next 12 months.
News ad spend up 82% in one month; travel down -90%
TOP OF THE CHARTS: As COVID-19 forced many countries into lockdown in March, advertisers dramatically shifted spend between categories.
Digital advertisers shift sharply from sports and travel to news, hobbies
TOP OF THE CHARTS: New PubMatic data shows dramatic shifts in category spending by global digital advertisers in the first two weeks of March.
In-app video spend more than doubles in APAC: Pubmatic
Ad spend on in-app video is shooting up, but despite the growth of short-form video apps, long-form viewing on mobile is dominant.
Behind the beast: How adtech grew in the past decade
Programmatic has underpinned the rapid growth of the digital ad industry...but it has also become a "monster that is hard to reverse".
