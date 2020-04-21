procter

P&G promises not to 'pull back' on marketing as coronavirus boosts sales
Apr 21, 2020
Simon Gwynn

FMCG giant saw increase in organic sales in first quarter.

P&G unveils new R&D plans in partnership with EDB
Oct 29, 2018
Faaez Samadi

New facilities announced at the E-Center in Singapore.

Olay tells women in Thailand age is just a number
Feb 1, 2018
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Olay rolls out 'Fearless at any age' campaign for Thailand, which will be followed by other markets in the region.

James Procter leaves TBWA Hong Kong to return to Australia
Apr 19, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HONG KONG - After less than eight months at TBWA Hong Kong, James Procter is leaving his executive creative director role to return to Australia for personal reasons.

Saatchi & Saatchi X shores up shopper marketing team for P&G
Mar 6, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

GUANGZHOU - Elke Christmann has joined Saatchi & Saatchi X as its creative group head for its Procter & Gamble accounts across Greater China and Asia.

OCBC Bank partners with youth to market new Yes! debit card
Nov 9, 2010
Madhavi Tumkur

Using a rather unconventional marketing approach than usually expected in the banking sector, OCBC Bank has launched a campaign to promote its new Yes! debit card targeting the youth.

