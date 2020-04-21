procter
P&G promises not to 'pull back' on marketing as coronavirus boosts sales
FMCG giant saw increase in organic sales in first quarter.
P&G unveils new R&D plans in partnership with EDB
New facilities announced at the E-Center in Singapore.
Olay tells women in Thailand age is just a number
Olay rolls out 'Fearless at any age' campaign for Thailand, which will be followed by other markets in the region.
James Procter leaves TBWA Hong Kong to return to Australia
HONG KONG - After less than eight months at TBWA Hong Kong, James Procter is leaving his executive creative director role to return to Australia for personal reasons.
Saatchi & Saatchi X shores up shopper marketing team for P&G
GUANGZHOU - Elke Christmann has joined Saatchi & Saatchi X as its creative group head for its Procter & Gamble accounts across Greater China and Asia.
OCBC Bank partners with youth to market new Yes! debit card
Using a rather unconventional marketing approach than usually expected in the banking sector, OCBC Bank has launched a campaign to promote its new Yes! debit card targeting the youth.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins