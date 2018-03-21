Search
private equity
16 hours ago
Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor
Discussions have taken place in recent months.
Mar 21, 2018
Investment firm KKR launches digital marketing operation in China
Cue & Co will aim to provide one-stop services in what KKR sees as a fragmented market.
Nov 8, 2017
Bain confident of a clear run in extended ADK bid
MD's comments suggest more agencies could become targets for private-equity firms.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins