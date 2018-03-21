private equity

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor
16 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Discussions have taken place in recent months.

Investment firm KKR launches digital marketing operation in China
Mar 21, 2018
David Blecken

Investment firm KKR launches digital marketing operation in China

Cue & Co will aim to provide one-stop services in what KKR sees as a fragmented market.

Bain confident of a clear run in extended ADK bid
Nov 8, 2017
David Blecken

Bain confident of a clear run in extended ADK bid

MD's comments suggest more agencies could become targets for private-equity firms.

