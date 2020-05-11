pricing

Why discounts are a dangerous overreaction to a crisis
May 11, 2020
Daniel Langer

Why discounts are a dangerous overreaction to a crisis

If a consumer bought a luxury handbag for $5,000 before the crisis, but it’s now available for 25% less, brand damage will be significant. Brands risk alienating their most loyal consumers in the hopes of attracting ad-hoc, one-time customers.

Why it’s a mistake to define luxury by price
Mar 11, 2020
Daniel Langer

Why it’s a mistake to define luxury by price

Almost all high-priced products get called "luxury" these days, but prices don't define which brands get considered luxury brands. Only extreme value can do that.

Influencers testing surge prices for holidays, special events
Nov 22, 2019
Michael Heusner

Influencers testing surge prices for holidays, special events

Ride share services aren't the only ones exploiting this model.

Iris acquires pricing specialists Pricing Solutions to add to consultancy offering
Mar 14, 2017
Emily Tan

Iris acquires pricing specialists Pricing Solutions to add to consultancy offering

Move extends network's management-consultancy capabilities into pricing strategy.

Why marketing should own pricing
Nov 25, 2016
Oskar Toerneld

Why marketing should own pricing

Pricing is part of brand communication, so why do so few marketers take ownership for the most neglected of the four Ps?

