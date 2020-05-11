pricing
Why discounts are a dangerous overreaction to a crisis
If a consumer bought a luxury handbag for $5,000 before the crisis, but it’s now available for 25% less, brand damage will be significant. Brands risk alienating their most loyal consumers in the hopes of attracting ad-hoc, one-time customers.
Why it’s a mistake to define luxury by price
Almost all high-priced products get called "luxury" these days, but prices don't define which brands get considered luxury brands. Only extreme value can do that.
Influencers testing surge prices for holidays, special events
Ride share services aren't the only ones exploiting this model.
Programmatic pros: 6 tools of the trade
Richard Pollin follows up on industry trends, with key insight from Xaxis that has changed the fabric or his organisation and the market as a whole
Iris acquires pricing specialists Pricing Solutions to add to consultancy offering
Move extends network's management-consultancy capabilities into pricing strategy.
Why marketing should own pricing
Pricing is part of brand communication, so why do so few marketers take ownership for the most neglected of the four Ps?
