Nike salutes the strength of pregnant women in new film
2 days ago
Simon Gwynn

The advertising by Wieden & Kennedy is for Nike's first dedicated maternity collection, featuring more than 20 women athletes around the globe

Dec 19, 2011
Emily Tan

"Satanic" church billboard in NZ draws global attention

AUCKLAND - Christian church St Matthew-in-the-City has once again drawn global attention and incited debate and vandalism with a controversial Christmas billboard.

CASE STUDY: Malaysian mothers flaunt their ‘bump’
Jul 29, 2011
Chantelle Pang

CASE STUDY: Malaysian mothers flaunt their ‘bump’

KUALA LUMPUR - Friso is using Facebook in a unique digital campaign to engage the attention of mothers in Malaysia.

