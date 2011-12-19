Search
2 days ago
Nike salutes the strength of pregnant women in new film
The advertising by Wieden & Kennedy is for Nike's first dedicated maternity collection, featuring more than 20 women athletes around the globe
Dec 19, 2011
"Satanic" church billboard in NZ draws global attention
AUCKLAND - Christian church St Matthew-in-the-City has once again drawn global attention and incited debate and vandalism with a controversial Christmas billboard.
Jul 29, 2011
CASE STUDY: Malaysian mothers flaunt their ‘bump’
KUALA LUMPUR - Friso is using Facebook in a unique digital campaign to engage the attention of mothers in Malaysia.
