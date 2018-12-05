prasoon joshi

India's Times Network launches Hindi news channel Times Now Navbharat
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

India's Times Network launches Hindi news channel Times Now Navbharat

McCann APAC chairman Prasoon Joshi pens the manifesto for the 'disruptive', 'action-oriented' channel.

Mindshare wins lion's share at South Asia AOY 2018
Dec 5, 2018
Campaign India Team

Mindshare wins lion's share at South Asia AOY 2018

The media agency racked up 18 wins including South Asia Digital and Media agency of the year; Ogilvy won creative high honours.

The world is not flat: McCann's Diamond
Sep 21, 2016
Matthew Miller

The world is not flat: McCann's Diamond

Setting the stage at Spikes, McCann's CEO outlines the global-local challenge facing creative leaders.

McCann promotes Prasoon Joshi to Asia-Pacific chairman
Sep 12, 2014
Matthew Miller

McCann promotes Prasoon Joshi to Asia-Pacific chairman

SINGAPORE and MUMBAI - McCann Worldgroup has promoted Prasoon Joshi to chairman of McCann Worldgroup Asia-Pacific.

Cannes predictions: Prasoon Joshi
Jun 4, 2013
Prasoon Joshi

Cannes predictions: Prasoon Joshi

In the first of a series of predictions by leading regional creatives, Prasoon Joshi, president for South Asia at McCann Worldgroup, reads the tea leaves ahead of the festival.

EXCLUSIVE: Asia a major focus for new McCann Boss Diamond
Nov 14, 2012
Emily Tan

EXCLUSIVE: Asia a major focus for new McCann Boss Diamond

NEW YORK – Despite changes at the helm, business will continue “as expected” for McCann Worldgroup, according to its new CEO Harris Diamond in an exclusive phone interview with Campaign Asia-Pacific.

