India's Times Network launches Hindi news channel Times Now Navbharat
McCann APAC chairman Prasoon Joshi pens the manifesto for the 'disruptive', 'action-oriented' channel.
Mindshare wins lion's share at South Asia AOY 2018
The media agency racked up 18 wins including South Asia Digital and Media agency of the year; Ogilvy won creative high honours.
The world is not flat: McCann's Diamond
Setting the stage at Spikes, McCann's CEO outlines the global-local challenge facing creative leaders.
McCann promotes Prasoon Joshi to Asia-Pacific chairman
SINGAPORE and MUMBAI - McCann Worldgroup has promoted Prasoon Joshi to chairman of McCann Worldgroup Asia-Pacific.
Cannes predictions: Prasoon Joshi
In the first of a series of predictions by leading regional creatives, Prasoon Joshi, president for South Asia at McCann Worldgroup, reads the tea leaves ahead of the festival.
EXCLUSIVE: Asia a major focus for new McCann Boss Diamond
NEW YORK – Despite changes at the helm, business will continue “as expected” for McCann Worldgroup, according to its new CEO Harris Diamond in an exclusive phone interview with Campaign Asia-Pacific.
