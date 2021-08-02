India's Times Network launches Hindi news channel Times Now Navbharat

Times Network launched Times Now Navbharat – its Hindi news channel – on 1 August 2021. With this move, the network is looking to ‘disrupt’ the Hindi news genre with ‘action-oriented journalism’.

MK Anand, MD and CEO, Times Network said, “We have dominated the English news category with our flagship brand, Times Now, ever since we came into the space. We are now thrilled to mark our debut into Indian language news with our maiden Hindi news channel. We believe news has the power to transform and create an impact for a better society. With Times Now Navbharat, we are pioneering disruption with a powerful proposition centred on the core promise of bringing news that will drive change, where we follow a content philosophy that puts social Impact and not ratings at the centre. I am confident Times Now Navbharat will contribute to further improve the Hindi news broadcast space which is already served by some of the best media brands.”

Times Now Navbharat has also introduced a new brand positioning ‘Ab badlega Bharat, banega Navbharat’ (Now India will make way for a new Bharat) announced through a manifesto. Prasoon Joshi, CEO and CCO, McCann Worldgroup India, and chairman, McCann Asia Pacific, poet and lyricist has penned the manifesto for the channel.

The launch is also supported by a marketing campaign for Hindi speaking markets, conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India. The channel will roll out the brand film presently. The campaign will employ TV, outdoor, print, radio, cinema, social media and digital as platforms.

Viewers can watch Times Now Navbharat on cable MSOs and DTH.