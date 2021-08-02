Media News
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

India's Times Network launches Hindi news channel Times Now Navbharat

McCann APAC chairman Prasoon Joshi pens the manifesto for the 'disruptive', 'action-oriented' channel.

India's Times Network launches Hindi news channel Times Now Navbharat
Times Network launched Times Now Navbharat – its Hindi news channel – on 1 August 2021. With this move, the network is looking to ‘disrupt’ the Hindi news genre with ‘action-oriented journalism’. 
 
MK Anand, MD and CEO, Times Network said, “We have dominated the English news category with our flagship brand, Times Now, ever since we came into the space. We are now thrilled to mark our debut into Indian language news with our maiden Hindi news channel. We believe news has the power to transform and create an impact for a better society. With Times Now Navbharat, we are pioneering disruption with a powerful proposition centred on the core promise of bringing news that will drive change, where we follow a content philosophy that puts social Impact and not ratings at the centre. I am confident Times Now Navbharat will contribute to further improve the Hindi news broadcast space which is already served by some of the best media brands.”
 
Times Now Navbharat has also introduced a new brand positioning ‘Ab badlega Bharat, banega Navbharat’ (Now India will make way for a new Bharat) announced through a manifesto. Prasoon Joshi, CEO and CCO, McCann Worldgroup India, and chairman, McCann Asia Pacific, poet and lyricist has penned the manifesto for the channel.
 
 
The launch is also supported by a marketing campaign for Hindi speaking markets, conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup India. The channel will roll out the brand film presently. The campaign will employ TV, outdoor, print, radio, cinema, social media and digital as platforms.
 
Viewers can watch Times Now Navbharat on cable MSOs and DTH.
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Mindshare names APAC CEO

2 Mindshare names APAC CEO

Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

3 Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

4 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Google bolsters agency team

5 Google bolsters agency team

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

6 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

7 McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

Marriott International staggers global campaign release in APAC

8 Staging a comeback

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

9 WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia

10 M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia

Related Articles

Gucci owner Kering Group kicks off global media review
Media
Jul 27, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Gucci owner Kering Group kicks off global media review

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account
Advertising
Jul 25, 2021
Simon Gwynn

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media ...

Doug Ray is Dentsu International's first global chief product officer, Media
Media
Jul 11, 2021
Staff Reporters

Doug Ray is Dentsu International's first global ...

Just Published

Mindshare shuffles leadership, reveals “good growth” positioning
Media
10 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

Mindshare shuffles leadership, reveals “good ...

WPP media firm’s new stance comes as clients and employees seek more sustainable growth.

What Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney tells us about future of advertising
Media
9 hours ago
Brian Wieser

What Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney ...

Stronger streaming services means less TV consumption of ad-supported content, so marketers must build alternative strategies, Group M's Brian Wieser says.

Alibaba doubles investment in sales and marketing as Q1 profit slips
Marketing
11 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Alibaba doubles investment in sales and marketing ...

Revenue growth slows and marketing investment grows as the ecommerce giant grapples with competition and a regulatory crackdown.