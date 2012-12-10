prank

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'
1 day ago
Omar Oakes

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Last week's incident triggered complaint that led to the long-serving CEO's departure.

Australian duo's prank call results in network's voluntary suspension of advertising
Dec 10, 2012
Emily Tan

Australian duo's prank call results in network's voluntary suspension of advertising

SYDNEY - In the wake of global negative backlash following a prank call by radio DJ Mel Greig and Michael Christian, Southern Cross Austreo (SCA) has voluntarily and indefinitely suspended the duo's show and all advertising across its 2Day FM Sydney station.

