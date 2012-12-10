Search
prank
1 day ago
Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'
Last week's incident triggered complaint that led to the long-serving CEO's departure.
Dec 10, 2012
Australian duo's prank call results in network's voluntary suspension of advertising
SYDNEY - In the wake of global negative backlash following a prank call by radio DJ Mel Greig and Michael Christian, Southern Cross Austreo (SCA) has voluntarily and indefinitely suspended the duo's show and all advertising across its 2Day FM Sydney station.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins