pr campaigns
Feb 25, 2020
Singaporean brand releases offensive ad, berates users for complaining
A classic lesson in how not to manage a crisis.
Nov 20, 2019
This Singapore Police Force campaign shows why language matters
Is language in campaigns more loaded than we think—or is it just a matter of differing styles?
Jul 18, 2019
Singapore fertility campaign gives birth to criticism and mockery
‘Stop treating us like a bunch of kids’, one PR practitioner said of the campaign.
