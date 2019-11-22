Search
Nov 22, 2019
The Washington Post: being owned by Jeff Bezos 'allows us to think long term'
EXCLUSIVE: The Washington Post's new chief revenue officer Joy Robins talks to Campaign about the future of media, innovation under Jeff Bezos, and the Post's attempts to build a digital ad network to rival the big platforms.
Sep 22, 2017
Chimney APAC restructures advertising division
Company creates two new units to offer brands and agencies bespoke video and creative services.
Apr 14, 2011
Prestige Magazine hires SCMP's creative director
HONG KONG - Prestige Hong Kong has hired Steve Ellul, creative director of South China Morning Post's Post and Style Magazines for over seven years, as art director.
