popup

Louis Vuitton’s pop-up bookstands in Shanghai make a splash on social media
2 days ago
Wenzhuo Wu

Louis Vuitton’s pop-up bookstands in Shanghai make a splash on social media

Louis Vuitton’s dedication to travel goes back to the brand's origins as a luggage maker.

Pop-up power: Short-term shops stoke FOMO
Jan 4, 2018
Foong Li Mei

Pop-up power: Short-term shops stoke FOMO

Temporary retail rentals are as much about marketing as they are about sales, and can give brands a new lease on life.

Theseus Chan: Singapore design pioneer in conversation in Tokyo
Feb 7, 2017
David Blecken

Theseus Chan: Singapore design pioneer in conversation in Tokyo

One of Singapore's most acclaimed graphic designers shared work highlights and working principles in a session presented in Tokyo by D&AD.

Bricks and clicks, best e-commerce mix
Mar 24, 2015
Li Mei Foong

Bricks and clicks, best e-commerce mix

Virtual stores are making an unexpected appearance in shopping malls.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

1 MediaMath files for bankruptcy, acquisition talks goes awry

YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

2 YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

3 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

4 Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

5 DDB Philippines apologises after stock footage blunder in PH campaign

Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

6 Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

7 Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney bashes Bud Light for not publicly standing by her

Cathay Pacific romances travellers with food in new global campaign

8 Cathay Pacific romances travellers with food in new global campaign

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

9 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong

10 All the ways Shein’s influencer tour went wrong