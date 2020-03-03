Why are there so many influencer marketing platforms popping up in Asia, and where are they heading?
An infographic guide to APAC influencer marketing platforms Ampverse, AsiaKOL, CastingAsia, Chtrbox, Hi-COM, Inca, Influencer.in, Massfluencer, Parklu, SushiVid and Totally Awesome.
Urgent action is needed to fix silos, structures and staff retention in the 2020s, say several of APAC's rising stars from within agencies themselves.
Roles got bigger, ad spend got smaller, and #metoo got stuck. Foong Li Mei looks back at how APAC ad agencies’ business and life have changed in the past 10 years.
Overseas, it has to grapple with scepticism on Chinese produce. Within its home country, it has to contend with a small market. Foong Li Mei explores how Anyue played the cards it was dealt.
As the countries grew richer, so did their people.
