Foong Li Mei

Send feedback to Foong Li Mei.
How influencer networks are commoditising KOLs in Asia
Marketing
Mar 3, 2020
Foong Li Mei

How influencer networks are commoditising KOLs in Asia

Why are there so many influencer marketing platforms popping up in Asia, and where are they heading?

Circle of Influencers: We break down 11 of Asia's KOL platforms
Digital
Mar 3, 2020
Foong Li Mei

Circle of Influencers: We break down 11 of Asia's ...

An infographic guide to APAC influencer marketing platforms Ampverse, AsiaKOL, CastingAsia, Chtrbox, Hi-COM, Inca, Influencer.in, Massfluencer, Parklu, SushiVid and Totally Awesome.

What agencies need to survive the next decade
Advertising
Jan 16, 2020
Foong Li Mei

What agencies need to survive the next decade

Urgent action is needed to fix silos, structures and staff retention in the 2020s, say several of APAC's rising stars from within agencies themselves.

The decade that was: What has changed and what hasn’t for APAC adland
Front and Centre
Jan 2, 2020
Foong Li Mei

The decade that was: What has changed and what ...

Roles got bigger, ad spend got smaller, and #metoo got stuck. Foong Li Mei looks back at how APAC ad agencies’ business and life have changed in the past 10 years.

Making lemonade: how the ‘lemon capital’ of China built a billion-dollar brand
Marketing
Oct 29, 2019
Foong Li Mei

Making lemonade: how the ‘lemon capital’ of China ...

Overseas, it has to grapple with scepticism on Chinese produce. Within its home country, it has to contend with a small market. Foong Li Mei explores how Anyue played the cards it was dealt.

Southeast Asia comes of age
Marketing
Oct 4, 2018
Foong Li Mei

Southeast Asia comes of age

As the countries grew richer, so did their people.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia