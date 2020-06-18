political advertising
The last political ad you will see on Facebook
Facebook's move to allow voters to block political advertising could be harmful to democracy.
How Twitter's content strategy serves brands and publishers
"Our narrative is to really show content publishers that we're their ally."
British advertisers condemn Facebook's refusal to ban or fact-check micro-targeted political ads
Google and Twitter have both made moves to stem lies in political advertising.
Google to stop political ads from running in Singapore
Singapore's opposition political group said the "shocking" move would deprive voters of information ahead of the looming election.
Google breaks silence on political ad stance
The new policy will be enforced ahead of the UK's general election and the 2020 US election, and in the rest of the world in January.
Snapchat fact-checks political ads, says CEO
Co-founder Evan Spiegel weighs in on debate over accountability of social networks when it comes to political advertising.
