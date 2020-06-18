political advertising

The last political ad you will see on Facebook
Jun 18, 2020
Benedict Pringle

The last political ad you will see on Facebook

Facebook's move to allow voters to block political advertising could be harmful to democracy.

How Twitter's content strategy serves brands and publishers
Feb 4, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

How Twitter's content strategy serves brands and publishers

"Our narrative is to really show content publishers that we're their ally."

British advertisers condemn Facebook's refusal to ban or fact-check micro-targeted political ads
Jan 13, 2020
Ben Bold

British advertisers condemn Facebook's refusal to ban or fact-check micro-targeted political ads

Google and Twitter have both made moves to stem lies in political advertising.

Google to stop political ads from running in Singapore
Dec 5, 2019
Staff Reporters

Google to stop political ads from running in Singapore

Singapore's opposition political group said the "shocking" move would deprive voters of information ahead of the looming election.

Google breaks silence on political ad stance
Nov 21, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Google breaks silence on political ad stance

The new policy will be enforced ahead of the UK's general election and the 2020 US election, and in the rest of the world in January.

Snapchat fact-checks political ads, says CEO
Nov 19, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Snapchat fact-checks political ads, says CEO

Co-founder Evan Spiegel weighs in on debate over accountability of social networks when it comes to political advertising.

