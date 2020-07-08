pico
How to avoid webinar fatigue and improve lead generation from virtual events
Personal touches, adding some cinematic production value and collecting the right data are key says the GM of a Hong Kong activation firm.
Case study: How Infiniti built a smart retail showroom in Shenzhen
Big data, facial recognition, mixed reality—the makings of a car showroom from the future.
PHOTOS: Alibaba Cloud creates virtual showroom
The showroom was created as VR and web experiences, and is now being utilised by sales reps around the world.
Photos: Lynk & Co creates ‘immersive’ race experience in Japan
A fleet of cars were tested on the speedway, with media members following close on a safari-style bus so that they could feel the driving force of the new car.
Engaging Gen Z through pop-up stores
Digital natives from the Gen Z generation are still inclined towards a physical retail experience, provided that it is delivered with a right mix of experiences.
Defining 'internationalisation' through events
Pico+ and George P. Johnson are among the agencies responsible for overseas brand activation activities and business forums for Chinese brands.
