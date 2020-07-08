pico

How to avoid webinar fatigue and improve lead generation from virtual events
Jul 8, 2020
Tay Ling

Personal touches, adding some cinematic production value and collecting the right data are key says the GM of a Hong Kong activation firm.

Case study: How Infiniti built a smart retail showroom in Shenzhen
Jul 2, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Big data, facial recognition, mixed reality—the makings of a car showroom from the future.

PHOTOS: Alibaba Cloud creates virtual showroom
May 27, 2020
Staff Writer

The showroom was created as VR and web experiences, and is now being utilised by sales reps around the world.

Photos: Lynk & Co creates ‘immersive’ race experience in Japan
Apr 8, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

A fleet of cars were tested on the speedway, with media members following close on a safari-style bus so that they could feel the driving force of the new car.

Engaging Gen Z through pop-up stores
Jan 22, 2019
Caroline Bee

Digital natives from the Gen Z generation are still inclined towards a physical retail experience, provided that it is delivered with a right mix of experiences.

Defining 'internationalisation' through events
Nov 2, 2018
Surekha Ragavan

Pico+ and George P. Johnson are among the agencies responsible for overseas brand activation activities and business forums for Chinese brands.

