Philip Morris kicks off international effort to promote a smoke-free future
The campaign focuses on the company's heated tobacco device, IQOS, which is authorised for sale by the FDA.
PMI focuses on design to power new phase for Iqos brand
Health claims stand alongside talk of beauty and "harmonious texture" at a global product launch in Tokyo.
'I didn't expect this to be easy': Marian Salzman on joining Philip Morris
Salzman believes leaving Havas to be global head of comms for a tobacco company was the "chance of a lifetime". She might even convince you.
BAT takes to TV to reframe the image of smoking
The tobacco firm treads a similar path to Japan Tobacco with a corporate branding message touting a future in which smokers and non-smokers live in harmony.
PMI denies recruiting new smokers via influencers
The company stresses focus on existing smokers, but is non-committal on disclosure of commercial relationships with influencers in the wake of a global report.
Clove-cigarette brand forges link with 'Indonesian soul'
JAKARTA - Philip Morris has launched a television-led push for its premium hand rolled clove cigarette brand, Dji Sam Soe (DSS), in an attempt to reposition it as the ‘true Indonesian masterpiece’ and thus reinforce its image as the “King of Kretek (clove cigarettes).”
