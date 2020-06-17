personalisation

Why cross-category marketing works in China
Jun 17, 2020
Adina-Laura Achim

Why cross-category marketing works in China

Partnerships between two different categories such as fashion and art opens a brand up to new consumers and markets.

Consumers don't believe use of personal data leads to more relevant ads, report finds
Mar 31, 2020
Michael Heusner

Consumers don't believe use of personal data leads to more relevant ads, report finds

GroupM gathered insights from 14,000 middle income consumers across 23 countries.

The personalisation trend is a puzzle that needs solving
Mar 2, 2020
Jennifer Polk

The personalisation trend is a puzzle that needs solving

The trend of brands combining personalisation engines and customer data platforms is risky but can be managed with careful observation.

Luxury 2030: The rise of personal luxury experiences
Jan 15, 2020
Daniel Langer

Luxury 2030: The rise of personal luxury experiences

Luxury consumers will only get more demanding in the future, and the key to attracting a new generation of buyers will be greater personalisation.

Are marketers right to turn their backs on personalisation?
Dec 13, 2019
Omar Oakes

Are marketers right to turn their backs on personalisation?

Four in five marketers are reportedly planning to stop investing in personalisation. Are they right?

'Personalization' is marketing word of the year, according to ANA
Dec 6, 2019
Oliver McAteer

'Personalization' is marketing word of the year, according to ANA

Last year's was 'brand purpose.' Which is actually two words.

