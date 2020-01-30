personal data

Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on
3 days ago
Matthew Miller

Brand experience, pricing control and access to personal data are some of the issues on the line as the carmaker refuses to honour a discount the Chinese ecommerce platform offered unilaterally.

As HK examines privacy laws, businesses should begin preparing
Jan 30, 2020
Adrian Warr

With Hong Kong proposing to overhaul its privacy laws, and trust in technology low, it's time for businesses to get their crisis communications ducks in a row.

Facebook allows users to limit data shared with advertisers
Jan 29, 2020
Omar Oakes

Following its pledge to improve privacy controls, Facebook is rolling out Off-Facebook Activity.

Health sites sharing personal data with Google, Facebook and Amazon
Nov 14, 2019
Ben Bold

Financial Times has conducted thorough investigation into apparent breaches of privacy laws.

Facebook lets users clear advertising data held by third-party sites
Aug 21, 2019
Omar Oakes

A user can then either block the app or site from sharing data, or block all of the services in one go.

Facebook finds fresh Microsoft/Sony data breach
Jul 25, 2019
Omar Oakes

FTC confirms $5bn Facebook fine, criticises the company's 'deceptive' behaviour, and announces it is suing Cambridge Analytica.

