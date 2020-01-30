personal data
Tesla dispute with Pinduoduo over discounts powers on
Brand experience, pricing control and access to personal data are some of the issues on the line as the carmaker refuses to honour a discount the Chinese ecommerce platform offered unilaterally.
As HK examines privacy laws, businesses should begin preparing
With Hong Kong proposing to overhaul its privacy laws, and trust in technology low, it's time for businesses to get their crisis communications ducks in a row.
Facebook allows users to limit data shared with advertisers
Following its pledge to improve privacy controls, Facebook is rolling out Off-Facebook Activity.
Health sites sharing personal data with Google, Facebook and Amazon
Financial Times has conducted thorough investigation into apparent breaches of privacy laws.
Facebook lets users clear advertising data held by third-party sites
A user can then either block the app or site from sharing data, or block all of the services in one go.
Facebook finds fresh Microsoft/Sony data breach
FTC confirms $5bn Facebook fine, criticises the company's 'deceptive' behaviour, and announces it is suing Cambridge Analytica.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins