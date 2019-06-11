personal care

Using an online survey of Chinese shoppers in first-, second- and third-tier cities, AdMaster, a Chinese data solution provider, has assembled some key predictions for the massive shopping event in China. In 2013, the online-only sales day broke all records for e-commerce, becoming the single largest money-making web day in history, with reported sales figures exceeding US$5.7 billion. Anticipation for this year is building and the results here hold some telling insights for companies looking to capitalize on the 2014 event. Since the survey reveals most shoppers start planning purchases about a week in advance, now would be the time to review these slides and make sure your selling plans align with the buying forecast.