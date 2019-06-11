personal care
Unilever's Samir Singh: Sustainability shouldn't burden consumers with guilt or expense
In his first interview since becoming Unilever's global personal care CMO, he details how the consumer goods giant is evolving hygiene products into wellness products and is embedding sustainability in its brands while facing growing local competition.
Pantene and Dove continue to benefit from addressing social issues
The P&G and Unilever brands have shown consistency in promoting individualism and self-confidence.
Scent, function or price? What SEA values most in personal care products
Dentsu SenseAsia examined product attributes, purchase frequency and the elements that shape perception among consumers in six ASEAN countries when it comes to haircare and personal-care products. Please see the related-article link at the bottom of the page for details.
Hair and personal care: Quality comes before cost in SEA
Fragrance turns out to be the most important factor overall when it comes to choosing hair and personal care products, a new study from Dentsu SenseAsia finds.
DATA POINTS: Singles' Day predictions for who's buying what
Using an online survey of Chinese shoppers in first-, second- and third-tier cities, AdMaster, a Chinese data solution provider, has assembled some key predictions for the massive shopping event in China. In 2013, the online-only sales day broke all records for e-commerce, becoming the single largest money-making web day in history, with reported sales figures exceeding US$5.7 billion. Anticipation for this year is building and the results here hold some telling insights for companies looking to capitalize on the 2014 event. Since the survey reveals most shoppers start planning purchases about a week in advance, now would be the time to review these slides and make sure your selling plans align with the buying forecast.
Maxus Singapore picks up US$4.6m Lion Corporation business
SINGAPORE - Maxus Communications Singapore has confirmed that it is now handling the media planning and buying for Lion Corporation Singapore.
