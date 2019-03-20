Search
PHD China wins Shanghai Jahwa media planning
New mandate shifts entire portfolio of beauty and wellness brands from MediaCom and Spark Foundry following multi-agency pitch.
Mar 20, 2019
Google eyes future of using less data for ads as prediction power improves
Tech giant collects 'miniscule' amount of data that is used for ads in relation to what it collects in total.
Dec 20, 2013
Asia’s ‘responsibility’ issue
HONG KONG - Linkedin hosts the CVs of anyone who wants to be somebody, and apparently every one of them is a 'creative,' 'strategic' 'expert'.
