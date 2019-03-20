personal

PHD China wins Shanghai Jahwa media planning
2 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

New mandate shifts entire portfolio of beauty and wellness brands from MediaCom and Spark Foundry following multi-agency pitch.

Google eyes future of using less data for ads as prediction power improves
Mar 20, 2019
Omar Oakes

Tech giant collects 'miniscule' amount of data that is used for ads in relation to what it collects in total.

Asia’s ‘responsibility’ issue
Dec 20, 2013
Jason Wincuinas

HONG KONG - Linkedin hosts the CVs of anyone who wants to be somebody, and apparently every one of them is a 'creative,' 'strategic' 'expert'.

