perfect diary

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Christy Sun, Yatsen Global
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Christy Sun, Yatsen Global

The marketer behind China’s number one GenZ cosmetics brand Perfect Diary is changing the entire digital marketing landscape in the space of a few years with its uber-successful data-driven D2C model.

Can China’s 'little fresh meat' deliver big brand results?
Oct 29, 2018
Matthew Keegan

Can China’s 'little fresh meat' deliver big brand results?

With authorities in China already starting to discourage effeminate behaviour in the media, we analyse whether the country's boy idols can keep delivering visibility and sales for brands.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

2 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

3 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

4 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

5 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

6 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

7 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

9 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

10 See the full winner list