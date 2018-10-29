Search
perfect diary
1 day ago
Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Christy Sun, Yatsen Global
The marketer behind China’s number one GenZ cosmetics brand Perfect Diary is changing the entire digital marketing landscape in the space of a few years with its uber-successful data-driven D2C model.
Oct 29, 2018
Can China’s 'little fresh meat' deliver big brand results?
With authorities in China already starting to discourage effeminate behaviour in the media, we analyse whether the country's boy idols can keep delivering visibility and sales for brands.
