Ad wars: Why one upmanship in advertising makes for great headlines
With brands taking digs at competitors openly, Campaign dives in to find out the reason, the impact, the legalities and whether brands wars are in for the long haul…
Maxus India secures planning and buying for Parle
MUMBAI - Parle, India's largest manufacturer of biscuits and confectionary, has appointed Maxus to handle its media planning and buying business.
LMN | Lost Bushmen | India
LMN, Parle Agro's lemon flavoured beverage, will satisfy your thirst this summer with five hilarious television commercials as part of a campaign titled 'Lost bushmen'.
Frooti | Juicy Mango Surprise | India
Parle Agro's Frooti, the most popular mango drink sold in India, is playing pranks on pedestrians in its latest television campaign 'Mango juicy surprise'.
