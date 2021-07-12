paralympics

Unilever's Sure launches emotive global campaign to challenge stereotypes
1 day ago
Shauna Lewis

Unilever's Sure launches emotive global campaign to challenge stereotypes

The ad includes people who have faced judgment for defying society’s idea of an athlete.

Toyota taps Australian Paralympian's steely grit for mobility message
Jul 12, 2021
Staff Reporters

Toyota taps Australian Paralympian's steely grit for mobility message

Brand purpose and Olympic sponsorship come together as Toyota helps wheelchair rugby athlete Ryley Batt to move ahead in a Saatchis campaign.

A year to Tokyo 2020: which brands will win the Games?
Jul 23, 2019
Matthew Keegan

A year to Tokyo 2020: which brands will win the Games?

12 months out from the Tokyo Olympics, we take a look at how the Games are affecting Japan’s advertising market — and ask which brands stand to make the most from the sports extravaganza.

Will APAC advertising ever tackle its disability deficit?
Jan 2, 2019
Matthew Keegan

Will APAC advertising ever tackle its disability deficit?

Portrayals of persons with disabilities are overwhelmingly absent from advertising in Asia. But what barriers stand in the way? And will anything change following the Tokyo Paralympics?

Ingenious ping pong tables convey the travails of para athletes
Dec 18, 2018
David Blecken

Ingenious ping pong tables convey the travails of para athletes

A rebranding for the Japan Para Table Tennis Association aims to simultaneously heighten public appreciation for para sports.

Toyota launches mobility campaign
Sep 14, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Toyota launches mobility campaign

Asia launch event of global initiative involved a whole host of themes, including mobility, technology and the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

