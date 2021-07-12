paralympics
Unilever's Sure launches emotive global campaign to challenge stereotypes
The ad includes people who have faced judgment for defying society’s idea of an athlete.
Toyota taps Australian Paralympian's steely grit for mobility message
Brand purpose and Olympic sponsorship come together as Toyota helps wheelchair rugby athlete Ryley Batt to move ahead in a Saatchis campaign.
A year to Tokyo 2020: which brands will win the Games?
12 months out from the Tokyo Olympics, we take a look at how the Games are affecting Japan’s advertising market — and ask which brands stand to make the most from the sports extravaganza.
Will APAC advertising ever tackle its disability deficit?
Portrayals of persons with disabilities are overwhelmingly absent from advertising in Asia. But what barriers stand in the way? And will anything change following the Tokyo Paralympics?
Ingenious ping pong tables convey the travails of para athletes
A rebranding for the Japan Para Table Tennis Association aims to simultaneously heighten public appreciation for para sports.
Toyota launches mobility campaign
Asia launch event of global initiative involved a whole host of themes, including mobility, technology and the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
