paper
The most beautiful pizzas you will ever see
INSPIRATION STATION: How a pizzeria in Vietnam teamed up with boutique agency Ki Saigon to create beautifully inspiring (and edible) tributes to world peace.
Double A and OK Go make paper the star in a feat of technical wizardry
A humble sheet of A4 can be a lot more exciting than people give it credit for.
Can the Malay Mail move from a free to a paid model?
PETALING JAYA – One of Malaysia’s oldest newspapers, The Malay Mail, announced yesterday that it would be moving from a free afternoon paper to a paid morning title. But will the new business model work?
Tissue brand Mayflower appoints Vizeum to handle media business
SHANGHAI – Vizeum, Aegis Media’ international service network, has announced that its Shanghai office has been appointed to handle integrated media for tissue brand Mayflower in East China this year.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins