paper

The most beautiful pizzas you will ever see
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

The most beautiful pizzas you will ever see

INSPIRATION STATION: How a pizzeria in Vietnam teamed up with boutique agency Ki Saigon to create beautifully inspiring (and edible) tributes to world peace.

Double A and OK Go make paper the star in a feat of technical wizardry
Nov 29, 2017
David Blecken

Double A and OK Go make paper the star in a feat of technical wizardry

A humble sheet of A4 can be a lot more exciting than people give it credit for.

Can the Malay Mail move from a free to a paid model?
Sep 15, 2011
Emily Tan

Can the Malay Mail move from a free to a paid model?

PETALING JAYA – One of Malaysia’s oldest newspapers, The Malay Mail, announced yesterday that it would be moving from a free afternoon paper to a paid morning title. But will the new business model work?

Tissue brand Mayflower appoints Vizeum to handle media business
Sep 17, 2010
Jin Bo

Tissue brand Mayflower appoints Vizeum to handle media business

SHANGHAI – Vizeum, Aegis Media’ international service network, has announced that its Shanghai office has been appointed to handle integrated media for tissue brand Mayflower in East China this year.

