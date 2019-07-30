openx
Watch for the rise of mobile OTT, short-form videos in programmatic: OpenX’s Andrew Tu
Campaign India speaks to the company’s MD at the sidelines of the ‘The State of Programmatic in JAPAC – 2021' research report launch
IDFA and cookie deprecation fuel growth in independent adtech in APAC
An OpenX and ExchangeWire report finds, among other trends, that APAC marketers are investing in first-party data and conducting supply-path-optimisation reviews.
OpenX opens in Australia
The SSP is growing its Asia-Pacific operations with the launch of an Australia office.
Google wins deal to deliver cloud-based OpenX exchange
OpenX CEO claims the old way of operating programmatic media is "no longer sustainable".
The road to trust and transparency in programmatic
Technology has brought productivity to media buying. Now, it must also bring transparency, says Satoru Yamauchi of OpenX.
OpenX opens Singapore office
After being named the largest digital advertising exchange in Japan after Google, OpenX plans to replicate the same milestone in Singapore and Australia.
