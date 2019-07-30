openx

Watch for the rise of mobile OTT, short-form videos in programmatic: OpenX’s Andrew Tu
2 hours ago
Mukta Lad

Watch for the rise of mobile OTT, short-form videos in programmatic: OpenX’s Andrew Tu

Campaign India speaks to the company’s MD at the sidelines of the ‘The State of Programmatic in JAPAC – 2021' research report launch

IDFA and cookie deprecation fuel growth in independent adtech in APAC
13 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

IDFA and cookie deprecation fuel growth in independent adtech in APAC

An OpenX and ExchangeWire report finds, among other trends, that APAC marketers are investing in first-party data and conducting supply-path-optimisation reviews.

OpenX opens in Australia
Jul 30, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

OpenX opens in Australia

The SSP is growing its Asia-Pacific operations with the launch of an Australia office.

Google wins deal to deliver cloud-based OpenX exchange
Jan 28, 2019
Omar Oakes

Google wins deal to deliver cloud-based OpenX exchange

OpenX CEO claims the old way of operating programmatic media is "no longer sustainable".

The road to trust and transparency in programmatic
Jan 3, 2019
Satoru Yamauchi

The road to trust and transparency in programmatic

Technology has brought productivity to media buying. Now, it must also bring transparency, says Satoru Yamauchi of OpenX.

OpenX opens Singapore office
Jun 26, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

OpenX opens Singapore office

After being named the largest digital advertising exchange in Japan after Google, OpenX plans to replicate the same milestone in Singapore and Australia.

