open

Oppo seeks premium status in Europe
2 days ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Oppo seeks premium status in Europe

Even as the covid-19 pandemic has made the brand rapidly rethink its live audience-focused plans, it is focusing on building out tie-ups with mobile operators as it seeks to expand, according to overseas CMO Gregor Almassy.

Virtue officially launches in APAC
Sep 20, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Virtue officially launches in APAC

Vice creative agency opens three offices in the region and announces key hires.

Mobile marketing means 'more than just Google and Facebook'
Apr 24, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Mobile marketing means 'more than just Google and Facebook'

Brands are not creating robust mobile marketing strategies, because they’re relying on the two digital ad giants to do it all for them, according to IPG Mediabrands leaders.

Publicis Commerce launches in APAC
Jan 9, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Publicis Commerce launches in APAC

Ken Mandel to lead new unit.

Red Agency launches in Singapore
Sep 7, 2016
Faaez Samadi

Red Agency launches in Singapore

Havas-owned Australian PR firm has incorporated and rebranded Havas Siren PR.

Why independent media agencies win favour in Australia and New Zealand
Dec 20, 2013
Sophie Chen

Why independent media agencies win favour in Australia and New Zealand

AUSTRALASIA - Leaders from two successful independent media agencies, Match Media in Australia and Open Communications in New Zealand, tell Campaign Asia-Pacific why independents are taking the lead in the two markets and how they aim to maintain their success.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

1 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

2 Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

3 Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

4 Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

5 Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

Dentsu lands McDonald's China media buying account

6 Dentsu lands McDonald's China media buying account

Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

7 Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

8 Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

WPP to pay annual bonuses despite Covid-19 and cut offices by up to 20%

9 WPP to pay annual bonuses despite Covid-19 and cut offices by up to 20%

Unilever, Mindshare and Goal tout 'world's smartest football pundit'

10 Unilever, Mindshare and Goal tout 'world's smartest football pundit'