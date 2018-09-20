open
Oppo seeks premium status in Europe
Even as the covid-19 pandemic has made the brand rapidly rethink its live audience-focused plans, it is focusing on building out tie-ups with mobile operators as it seeks to expand, according to overseas CMO Gregor Almassy.
Virtue officially launches in APAC
Vice creative agency opens three offices in the region and announces key hires.
Mobile marketing means 'more than just Google and Facebook'
Brands are not creating robust mobile marketing strategies, because they’re relying on the two digital ad giants to do it all for them, according to IPG Mediabrands leaders.
Publicis Commerce launches in APAC
Ken Mandel to lead new unit.
Red Agency launches in Singapore
Havas-owned Australian PR firm has incorporated and rebranded Havas Siren PR.
Why independent media agencies win favour in Australia and New Zealand
AUSTRALASIA - Leaders from two successful independent media agencies, Match Media in Australia and Open Communications in New Zealand, tell Campaign Asia-Pacific why independents are taking the lead in the two markets and how they aim to maintain their success.
