omd melbourne

40 Under 40 2020: Antonia Glezakos, OMD Melbourne
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2020: Antonia Glezakos, OMD Melbourne

2020 has not been an ideal year to take charge of a major retail account. Antonia Glezakos not only garnered raves from one such client but also led her agency to a series of additional pitchless business wins

OMD Melbourne wins digital and search for MyBudget
Jan 29, 2013
Staff Reporters

OMD Melbourne wins digital and search for MyBudget

MELBOURNE - OMD has been appointed to handle digital media planning buying, and search for personal budgeting service MyBudget following a competitive pitch.

OMD expands management ranks in Melbourne with promotions
Jul 30, 2012
Staff Reporters

OMD expands management ranks in Melbourne with promotions

MELBOURNE - OMD Melbourne has promoted Margie Reid, former head of trading, to general manager and Matt Mills, a member of the account management team, to business director and head of communications planning.

OMD Melbourne names head of strategy and content
Jun 21, 2011
Rhandell Rubio

OMD Melbourne names head of strategy and content

MELBOURNE - OMD Melbourne has today appointed Sharon Cookson to the position of head of strategy and content, effective immediately.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

1 Navigating client needs in a cookie-less world

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

2 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

3 40 Under 40 2020: Top-tier talent transforming Asia-Pacific media and marcomms

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

5 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

6 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

7 BBDO CEO Andrew Robertson skills up agency during a pandemic

TikTok granted 15-day extension for US deal

8 TikTok granted 15-day extension in US

Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

9 Media Path acquires ex-Accenture media management upstart Maximise

WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company

10 WPP to fold Geometry into VMLY&R: Leaders give first glimpse into new commerce company