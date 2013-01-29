omd melbourne
40 Under 40 2020: Antonia Glezakos, OMD Melbourne
2020 has not been an ideal year to take charge of a major retail account. Antonia Glezakos not only garnered raves from one such client but also led her agency to a series of additional pitchless business wins
OMD Melbourne wins digital and search for MyBudget
MELBOURNE - OMD has been appointed to handle digital media planning buying, and search for personal budgeting service MyBudget following a competitive pitch.
OMD expands management ranks in Melbourne with promotions
MELBOURNE - OMD Melbourne has promoted Margie Reid, former head of trading, to general manager and Matt Mills, a member of the account management team, to business director and head of communications planning.
OMD Melbourne names head of strategy and content
MELBOURNE - OMD Melbourne has today appointed Sharon Cookson to the position of head of strategy and content, effective immediately.
