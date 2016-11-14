north face

Why sports collaborations could be a goldmine for luxury
2 days ago
Yaling Jiang

Chinese consumers are seeing an influx of sports collaborations from niche categories like skiing and camping, and there are good reasons behind why. Photo: Courtesy of adidas.

You want me to do what for a free parka?
Nov 14, 2016
Ad Nut

The North Face offered shoppers a free parka—if only they'd go flying across a river and crash through a target on the way.

One North Face jacket conquers parallel worlds
Nov 13, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - The North Face tells two stories of adventure and exploration at once in a new online video that delivers its 'Never stop exploring' message.

Innored interprets 'Never stop exploring' for North Face Korea as social experiment
Oct 14, 2014
Adrian Peter Tse

KOREA – A North Face pop-up shop in South Korea draws unsuspecting customers, who once inside, find they need to scale the walls in the latest branding campaign by Innored.

North Face owner to buy Timberland for US$2bn
Jun 15, 2011
Maisie Mccabe

GLOBAL - The Timberland Company, manufacturer of rugged boots for walkers and hip hop stars, has agreed to sell to VF Corporation, the owner of The North Face and Wrangler, for US$2 billion.

Asian Marketing Effectiveness Award Winners
Mar 25, 2010
Staff Reporters

CE Japan/ Hakuhodo Creative Vox/ Hakuhodo walked away with top marks in five categories including the coveted Platinum Award, three Gold Awards and a Silver Award at the Asian Marketing Effectiveness awards last night.

