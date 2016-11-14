north face
Why sports collaborations could be a goldmine for luxury
Chinese consumers are seeing an influx of sports collaborations from niche categories like skiing and camping, and there are good reasons behind why. Photo: Courtesy of adidas.
You want me to do what for a free parka?
The North Face offered shoppers a free parka—if only they'd go flying across a river and crash through a target on the way.
One North Face jacket conquers parallel worlds
SHANGHAI - The North Face tells two stories of adventure and exploration at once in a new online video that delivers its 'Never stop exploring' message.
Innored interprets 'Never stop exploring' for North Face Korea as social experiment
KOREA – A North Face pop-up shop in South Korea draws unsuspecting customers, who once inside, find they need to scale the walls in the latest branding campaign by Innored.
North Face owner to buy Timberland for US$2bn
GLOBAL - The Timberland Company, manufacturer of rugged boots for walkers and hip hop stars, has agreed to sell to VF Corporation, the owner of The North Face and Wrangler, for US$2 billion.
