north america

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents
23 hours ago
Matthew Miller

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

The network moves Alex Lubar to North America, adds APAC oversight to Ghassan Harfouche's MENA/Turkey remit, and names Ji Watson CEO in Japan.

McCann Health promotes Amar Urhekar to lead Americas; Mark Worman to head APAC
Jan 29, 2014
Matthew Miller

McCann Health promotes Amar Urhekar to lead Americas; Mark Worman to head APAC

GLOBAL - McCann Health has promoted Asia-Pacific leader Amar Urhekar to a newly created position as president for the Americas. Mark Worman, most recently CEO of McCann Health Australia, will lead the Asia-Pacific region from Sydney while also serving in a global marketing role.

Marketers underestimate the Asian consumer's commitment to doing good: WFA
Jun 11, 2013
Byravee Iyer

Marketers underestimate the Asian consumer's commitment to doing good: WFA

ASIA-PACIFIC - Marketers underestimate the extent to which consumers say it’s acceptable for companies to support good causes while making money, according to a study conducted by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA).

Air New Zealand picks DraftFCB for North America
Oct 11, 2012
Staff Reporters

Air New Zealand picks DraftFCB for North America

GLOBAL - Air New Zealand has appointed DraftFCB San Francisco as its North American creative agency following a competitive pitch run by SelectResources International.

OgilvyAction gets new regional planning director
Oct 11, 2011
Staff Reporters

OgilvyAction gets new regional planning director

SINGAPORE - OgilvyAction Asia Pacific has named Gareth Ellen as its regional planning director, after two years heading up digital in North America for OgilvyAction.

O&M launches China practice in North America
Apr 11, 2011
Benjamin Li

O&M launches China practice in North America

NEW YORK & BEIJING - Ogilvy & Mather has launched a China practice in North America to serve the growing need for communications services by China-based and public sector companies as they move into international markets, and for companies seeking to expand into China.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Mindshare names APAC CEO

2 Mindshare names APAC CEO

Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

3 Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

4 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Google bolsters agency team

5 Google bolsters agency team

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

6 Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

7 Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

8 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

9 WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations

10 Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations