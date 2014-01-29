north america
McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents
The network moves Alex Lubar to North America, adds APAC oversight to Ghassan Harfouche's MENA/Turkey remit, and names Ji Watson CEO in Japan.
McCann Health promotes Amar Urhekar to lead Americas; Mark Worman to head APAC
GLOBAL - McCann Health has promoted Asia-Pacific leader Amar Urhekar to a newly created position as president for the Americas. Mark Worman, most recently CEO of McCann Health Australia, will lead the Asia-Pacific region from Sydney while also serving in a global marketing role.
Marketers underestimate the Asian consumer's commitment to doing good: WFA
ASIA-PACIFIC - Marketers underestimate the extent to which consumers say it’s acceptable for companies to support good causes while making money, according to a study conducted by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA).
Air New Zealand picks DraftFCB for North America
GLOBAL - Air New Zealand has appointed DraftFCB San Francisco as its North American creative agency following a competitive pitch run by SelectResources International.
OgilvyAction gets new regional planning director
SINGAPORE - OgilvyAction Asia Pacific has named Gareth Ellen as its regional planning director, after two years heading up digital in North America for OgilvyAction.
O&M launches China practice in North America
NEW YORK & BEIJING - Ogilvy & Mather has launched a China practice in North America to serve the growing need for communications services by China-based and public sector companies as they move into international markets, and for companies seeking to expand into China.
