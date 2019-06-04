nicholas ye

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and chief creative officer
13 hours ago
Rahat Kapur

Eunice Tan steps into a new role as group CEO after a decade at the helm of strategy, whilst co-founders Nicholas Ye and Mavis Neo now share the reigns as co-creative chief officers of The Secret Little Agency.

TSLA's new MD: My job is to
Jun 4, 2019
Matthew Miller

Richard Bleasdale and Nicholas Ye explain why they decided to join forces at the Singapore independent.

Tiger Beer invites world to #SayItWithTiger for Chinese New Year
Jan 18, 2016
Gabey Goh

SINGAPORE - Tiger Beer has embarked on a campaign to spark a global movement for Chinese New Year (CNY) with #SayItWithTiger.

TSLA appoints Julia Wei to Singapore GM role
Sep 28, 2015
Gabey Goh

The Secret Little Agency (TSLA) has named Julia Wei as general manager of its Singapore office.

Singapore hot-shop TSLA opens pop-up agency in Hong Kong
Jan 12, 2011
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - To service its growing client base in Hong Kong, Singapore-based independent hot-shop TSLA has opened an unconventional pop-up office in the city.

