Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and chief creative officer
Eunice Tan steps into a new role as group CEO after a decade at the helm of strategy, whilst co-founders Nicholas Ye and Mavis Neo now share the reigns as co-creative chief officers of The Secret Little Agency.
TSLA's new MD: My job is to "allow the founders to stay stupid"
Richard Bleasdale and Nicholas Ye explain why they decided to join forces at the Singapore independent.
Tiger Beer invites world to #SayItWithTiger for Chinese New Year
SINGAPORE - Tiger Beer has embarked on a campaign to spark a global movement for Chinese New Year (CNY) with #SayItWithTiger.
TSLA appoints Julia Wei to Singapore GM role
The Secret Little Agency (TSLA) has named Julia Wei as general manager of its Singapore office.
Singapore hot-shop TSLA opens pop-up agency in Hong Kong
HONG KONG - To service its growing client base in Hong Kong, Singapore-based independent hot-shop TSLA has opened an unconventional pop-up office in the city.
