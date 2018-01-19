Search
newsfeed
23 hours ago
Facebook gives advertisers contextual brand safety controls in the NewsFeed
Omnicom Media Group says it is “a step in the right direction.”
Jan 19, 2018
Facebook's big newsfeed rethink: 5 key lessons for brands
Fans are useless, organic reach is (mostly) dead, and three other truths you need to absorb.
Jan 15, 2018
Facebook fallout: Higher prices, more emphasis on creative
The cost of Facebook ads will rise following changes to the newsfeed algorithm, so it behooves advertisers to invest in contextual creative and copy talent.
Jan 12, 2018
Facebook signals major shift away from brand and media posts
Facebook is overhauling how its news feed works to make posts from businesses, brands and media less prominent.
Jan 22, 2015
WeChat coyly takes wraps off news-feed ads
BEIJING - Taking a belated cue from Facebook, WeChat announced on 21 Janaury that it is taking the wraps off long-rumoured advertisements inside 'Moments', the app's equivalent of Facebook's News Feed.
