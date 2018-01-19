newsfeed

Facebook gives advertisers contextual brand safety controls in the NewsFeed
23 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Facebook gives advertisers contextual brand safety controls in the NewsFeed

Omnicom Media Group says it is “a step in the right direction.”

Facebook's big newsfeed rethink: 5 key lessons for brands
Jan 19, 2018
Arthur Policarpio

Facebook's big newsfeed rethink: 5 key lessons for brands

Fans are useless, organic reach is (mostly) dead, and three other truths you need to absorb.

Facebook fallout: Higher prices, more emphasis on creative
Jan 15, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Facebook fallout: Higher prices, more emphasis on creative

The cost of Facebook ads will rise following changes to the newsfeed algorithm, so it behooves advertisers to invest in contextual creative and copy talent.

Facebook signals major shift away from brand and media posts
Jan 12, 2018
Gemma Charles

Facebook signals major shift away from brand and media posts

Facebook is overhauling how its news feed works to make posts from businesses, brands and media less prominent.

WeChat coyly takes wraps off news-feed ads
Jan 22, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

WeChat coyly takes wraps off news-feed ads

BEIJING - Taking a belated cue from Facebook, WeChat announced on 21 Janaury that it is taking the wraps off long-rumoured advertisements inside 'Moments', the app's equivalent of Facebook's News Feed.

