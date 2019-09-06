netease
Alibaba acquires NetEase import e-commerce platform Kaola for around $2 billion
Alibaba will also lead a US$700 million investment in NetEase Cloud Music.
NetEase is pinpointing consumer tendencies in China
GM Leo Li speaks on producing relevant content, understanding the community in Asia’s advertising powerhouse.
NetEase deepens brand-consumer emotional resonance
Research-driven firm well placed to help brands to connect
Cannes 2016: A cute complex can earn a nuts startup $100 million
Three Squirrels, one of only two Chinese startups speaking at the festival, revealed that super cuteness can be a superpower.
NetEase appoints DDB Guangzhou to flagship online game
GUANGZHOU - DDB Guangzhou has been appointed by NetEase to handle the creative for its online role-playing game 'Fantasy westward journey', without a pitch.
NetEase engages Leo Burnett GZ for launch project in China
GUANGZHOU - Nasdaq-listed Chinese internet portal NetEase has appointed Leo Burnett Guangzhou (LBGZ) as the creative and strategic partner for a new add-on offering on their portal, due for launch later this year.
