Alibaba acquires NetEase import e-commerce platform Kaola for around $2 billion
Sep 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

Alibaba acquires NetEase import e-commerce platform Kaola for around $2 billion

Alibaba will also lead a US$700 million investment in NetEase Cloud Music.

Cannes 2016: A cute complex can earn a nuts startup $100 million
Jun 21, 2016
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Cannes 2016: A cute complex can earn a nuts startup $100 million

Three Squirrels, one of only two Chinese startups speaking at the festival, revealed that super cuteness can be a superpower.

NetEase appoints DDB Guangzhou to flagship online game
Mar 24, 2011
Staff Reporters

NetEase appoints DDB Guangzhou to flagship online game

GUANGZHOU - DDB Guangzhou has been appointed by NetEase to handle the creative for its online role-playing game 'Fantasy westward journey', without a pitch.

NetEase engages Leo Burnett GZ for launch project in China
Feb 11, 2011
Benjamin Li

NetEase engages Leo Burnett GZ for launch project in China

GUANGZHOU - Nasdaq-listed Chinese internet portal NetEase has appointed Leo Burnett Guangzhou (LBGZ) as the creative and strategic partner for a new add-on offering on their portal, due for launch later this year.

