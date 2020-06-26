naga ddb tribal

Women to Watch 2022: Hajar Yusof, Naga DDB Tribal
Women to Watch 2022: Hajar Yusof, Naga DDB Tribal

Making the move from social to brand marketing has allowed Yusof to bring enormous success for her clients.

KFC Malaysia launches playlist and film to commemorate dine-in
Jun 26, 2020
Ad Nut

KFC Malaysia launches playlist and film to commemorate dine-in

An innocuous campaign by Naga DDB Tribal welcomes diners back in-store.

The Tiger that meows politely and tries to make you laugh
Oct 22, 2018
Ad Nut

The Tiger that meows politely and tries to make you laugh

A Malaysian entry in Tiger Beer's long-running 'Uncage' campaign lacks teeth.

Nasty-lemak? Panasonic offers disgusting variations on classic Malay recipes
Aug 14, 2018
Ad Nut

Nasty-lemak? Panasonic offers disgusting variations on classic Malay recipes

Beloved dishes get corrupted with dust and pet fur in a fun and somewhat risky campaign for air-conditioners.

KFC buckets break ice for multi-ethnic Malaysians
Sep 11, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

KFC buckets break ice for multi-ethnic Malaysians

Two National Day campaigns from Naga DDB Tribal lean on the diverse ethnic backgrounds of Malaysians.

No LOLs in this mannequin-challenge video
Jan 3, 2017
Matthew Miller

No LOLs in this mannequin-challenge video

A creepy look at child sexual exploitation in Naga DDB Tribal's followup to 'Nursery crimes'.

